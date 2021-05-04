Police: Dogs dehydrated after being left alone in home for days

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allegheny Township couple faces cruelty to animals and neglect to animals charges after police say they left three dogs shut inside a mobile home while they were in another state.

Ashleigh Savercool, 22, and Antonio Savercool, 23, have been charged.

An anonymous caller tipped off Allegheny Township police on April 21, and when township police, along with Central Pennsylvania Humane Society police showed up at the home on Zimmerman Lane, they found there were dogs inside the home.

Police also saw multiple cats on the front porch and on the porch of another residence, along with cat feces covering most of the porch.

Polie contacted Ashleigh, who said they were in Maryland and family members of hers were taking care of the dogs. Police said family members were not taking care of the animals and when police approached the door to the mobile home, they could hear barking and scratching at the door.

The dogs pushed open the door and displayed signs of severe dehydration, according to the charges filed. Police said the dogs immediately began to seek and drink any puddles that accumulated during the recent rainstorm. According to the report, police observed trash in the residence and animal feces covering the floor and visible surface areas of appliances.

Police spoke to Ashleigh and Antonio Savercool April 26, who said all three adult dogs are not under veterinarian care and are not vaccinated against rabies.

A preliminary hearing is slated for June 24.