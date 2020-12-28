An ‘Un-Christmas’ Christmas-daughter shares father’s story as he battles Covid-19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas is often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year. But this year, that wasn’t the case for everyone as many families have loved ones battling Covid-19.

Aniza Moore calls it the most “Un-Christmas” Christmas ever, as her father is currently in the hospital fighting for his life.

Two weeks ago, her dad was rushed to the hospital after having difficulty breathing. That’s when things began to take a turn for the worst.

“We kept getting bad news, after bad news, after bad news,” said Moore.

According to Moore, her dad started to have kidney and heart issues, and before they knew it, he was 100% dependent on a ventilator.

“Even the doctors told us you should start looking into hospice care, there’s not much we can do for him,” said Moore.

Moore says it’s been especially difficult on her mom, which is why she’s been trying to stay strong for the both of them.

“Her heart races and hands get clammy every time she gets a call from the hospital,” said Moore.

The only comfort they’ve had so far, came from a nurse who set up a facetime for the family.

“But my dad had to be so heavily sedated that he was pretty much asleep the whole time and of course he has tubes in his mouth so he can’t talk. And when I saw him there like I couldn’t even get that image out of my head. I had never seen my dad so helpless like that. It didn’t even look like my dad,” said Moore.

While Moore feels like she’s living in a nightmare, she attributes her strength during this time to her faith.

“God’s been able to show me like, hey Aniza, this is my time for you and I to practice trusting. And I thought I trusted God before but this has propelled me to have a deeper faith and to be like Lord whatever happens is in your hands,” said Moore.