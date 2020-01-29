An Altoona man now faces felony warrants in Altoona, Logan Township

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police say they responded to a PFA violation in the last week and when they were getting ready to leave, they heard female screams coming from the residence.

Police learned that Aaron Waddell broke into the home and was hiding upstairs and forcibly holding the victim back from running downstairs to get help.

Police say Waddell ran from the home on foot.

Altoona police eventually found him in the city, passed out in an RL Waddell painting truck. They report they woke him up and he proceeded to drive off at a high speed.

He’s facing drug and burglary charges as well as resisting arrest and a number of other serious charges.

He’ll have a preliminary hearing in February.