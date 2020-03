(WTAJ) — New details on a search for a woman that went missing back in January.

WTAJ has been told that the investigation of Amy Bracken, 39, has been transferred to the Allegheny Police Department in Pittsburgh.

Amy was reported missing on February 10 by her family.

She was last seen on January 17.

Since the investigation opened, many have come forward with information that traced her last location to Allegheny County.

Anyone with additional information are asked to contact Allegheny Police.