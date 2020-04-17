Amtran will require riders to wear facemasks on buses, property

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In compliance with Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s April 15 orders, all Amtran customers and bus drivers must wear a cloth covering over their mouth and nose while on the bus and on Amtran property, General Manager Eric Wolf says.

Exceptions will be made if a customer can document a serious health condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask.

The new rule begins on Monday, April 20, but Amtran General Manager Eric Wolf cautioned that they do not expect 100% compliance from Day 1.

The overall goal is to protect Amtran passengers and employees on the bus from the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and the wearing of masks.

