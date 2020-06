ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free local bus service will end Saturday in Altoona.

Amtran has offered free rides on all routes since March 20th to help their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday — Amtran will return to regular fares with one exception.

The monthly pass will temporarily be discounted from $49 to $20.

Amtran will continue to require face coverings and social distancing on the buses.