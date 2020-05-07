Amtrak requiring all passengers to wear face coverings

(WTAJ) — Beginning May 11th, Amtrak is requiring all passengers to wear face coverings.

This is for every passenger in any Amtrak station, train or bus.

You can remove you face covering in designated eating areas, private rooms, or if you’re sitting alone.

The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

“Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”

Additional measures will also be taken, such as reducing booking capacity to fifty percent, and accepting only cashless payments.