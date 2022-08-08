CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Eastern Amputee Golf Association (EAGA) is teeing off some competition and celebrating its top players during their 35th annual championship.

About 50 amputee and disabled golfers from 12 states are participating in the event, which began on Sunday, August 7, and runs through Tuesday, August 9 at the Penn State Golf Courses.

“Our hope is that we reach out to as many people as possible and let them know that this a great game, this game of golf,” said EAGA Executive Director Bob Buck. “It works for everyone and can be played by everyone.”

Buck said it’s a fun and accessible way to stay active and build a community.

“It’s been 52 years for me playing as an amputee, so, it’s been a ball,” Buck said. “Golf is not an easy game, but where there’s a will there’s a way.”

The 2021 EAGA “Player of Year” Award and 2022 “Hall of Fame” Ceremony Celebration will happen during EAGA’s 36th Anniversary Dinner at the Ramada Conference on Monday evening, August 8.

Buck encourages interested players to attend one of EAGA’s clinics.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The folks that we play with are terrific,” Buck said. “The people that have joined us over the years, they can’t believe it because they are a little apprehensive when they first come, but we have a good group of folks that are good-will ambassadors and take everyone under their wing so they really feel comfortable.”