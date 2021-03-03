America’s National Parks offering Flight 93 passport stamp

(WTAJ) — The Flight 93 Memorial is receiving national recognition after claiming a spot on 2021’s “Passport to Your National Parks” stamp series.

The commemorative stamp featuring an image taken at the memorial plaza was created along with a coordinating column in the passport from America’s National Parks.

The photo of the memorial was taken by photographer Chuck Wagner, who received a large version of his winning stamp photo, who helped to bookmark the importance of the Flight 93 Memorial just ahead of the 20th observance of Sept. 11, 2001.