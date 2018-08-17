America’s 9/11 ride honors active duty & first responders

A special ride honoring first responders past and present went off again in Somerset County.

It’s the America’s 9/11 ride, and it was started in 2002, but was stopped in 2016. In the last two years, over 1,400 families of first responders across the U.S. reached out, seeking help getting money for scholarships.

The American 9/11 Foundation, who puts on the event, decided they had to bring the ride back to help those heroes out.

“Never forget what occurred,” said Ted Sjurseth, one of the two founders. “That’s it. It’s our way to say thank you for the men and women who are out there today, that don’t get any gratitude.”

The ride raises money for active duty and first responders. About 600 bikes are taking part this year, and Sjurseth assured us that they will never again stop doing this ride.