ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, January 14, you can grab a bite to eat and help a local nonprofit.

The American Rescue Workers is partnering with the Panera on Falon Drive in Altoona from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

When ordering, you can show their flyer or mention the fundraiser, and the organization will get a portion of the proceeds.

You can also order online for this fundraiser.