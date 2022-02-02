American Rescue Workers receive $20k donation from DeGol foundation

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Rescue Workers (ARW) are receiving $20,000 for renovations to The DeGol House.

To conclude 2021, the American Rescue Workers of Hollidaysburg say they received a generous $20,000 donation from the Bruno and Lena DeGol family foundations. The donation is to help cover some repairs and renovations costs. The ministry is located at 502 Mulberry Street.

“We have been struggling with a leaky roof in the side window section of the chapel,” said Victor LaValla, co-director of ARW.

In addition to covering the roof, it will also allow for replacements of two old doors and replacement to updating the carpeting to new flooring in the house.

Before the COVID pandemic, the DeGol House hosted tons of events. Some were small Bible studies, but other sporadic gathers accorded over the years.

Now is the time to repair and update,” LaValla said. “Since there are so few people utilizing the building. We just didn’t have the funds to do so; we are so thankful for the DeGols and for this tremendous blessing.”