CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Clearfield County Tuesday.

The blood drive will take place at DuBois Area YMCA at 25 Parkway Drive in DuBois. The organization is looking for volunteers to help out and sponsors to support the event.

The United States continues to face a blood shortage as donations have been declining since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to the American Red Cross.

Anyone interested in donating blood can go to the DuBois Area YMCA between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.