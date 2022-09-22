WTAJ — The American Red Cross is kicking off the beginning of fall by asking the public to donate blood or platelet donations.

September 22 marks the beginning of fall and while the leaves may change, the need for blood never does. Both the Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter in State College and the Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter in Johnstown are participating in a special event the Red Cross is holding.

Those who donate between Sept. 22 through Sept. 30 will be entered to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. The winner will get two tickets to the 2023 Sports Clip Haircuts sponsored race of their choice, round-trip airfare for two, up to a three-night hotel stay, access to the Sports Clips racetrack hospitality tent (if available) plus a $750 gift card. Additionally, those who donate will receive a coupon for a free haircut.

Everyone who participates in October will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of their choice.

Those interested in donating can visit the American Red Cross’s website, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed and a driver’s license, a blood donor card, or two forms of identification are required.

For those interested in more information about the Greater Pennsylvania American Red Cross region, visit their website.