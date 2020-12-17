American Red Cross in need of blood donations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -The American Red Cross is in need of your help this holiday season.

Due to the pandemic blood donations have been critically low.

According to a spokesperson from the Red Cross not as many blood drive locations are available as they commonly hold them in school’s gyms and auditoriums.

In addition, they can only operate by appointment only to maintain social distancing. Many are not aware of this so have to be turned away.

The Red Cross encourages everyone who is healthy to please make an appointment and donate, as your blood can save lives.

