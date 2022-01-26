Today: Donors needed for Altoona blood drive

ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ) — We’re spending the day with the American Red Cross at the Altoona Grand Hotel as they look to reach their goal of 100 units of donated blood Wednesday.

The Altoona Blood Drive is being held in the Ballroom of the Altoona Grand Hotel from noon to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. To register online, enter the code “AltoonaGrand.”

The Red Cross is also accepting walk-in donors, although they’d prefer everyone to schedule a time. Face masks will also be required.

The Red Cross has stated that they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade and they need our help. Join The Red Cross with WTAJ as we strive to surpass 100 units.

“The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” they said on their website.

The Red Cross says free T-shirts and fidget spinners will be given away to those who donate, while supplies last.

Stop on out to donate and take a minute to say “hi” to WTAJ News’ Matt Alvarez and Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar who will be around throughout the event.