American Red Cross blood drive coming to hotel in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The American Red Cross‘ Summer Full of Life blood drive will be coming to a hotel in DuBois.

The blood drive will take place at the DuBois Community Best Western Conference Center located at 82 North Park Place on Aug. 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

the American Red Cross encourages those who are eligible type O, B or A donors to consider making a Power Red donation.

Those interested in donating should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “DuBois” to schedule an appointment.

