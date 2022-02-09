American Ninja Warrior contestant to speak at Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Inspirational speaker, author, and city finalist in American Ninja Warrior Hoan Do is set to speak at Penn State DuBois as a part of an open to the public lecture series.

Do, who is an award-winning inspirational speaker, and author of “Succeeding in the Real World” in addition to being a finalist in American Ninja Warrior is speaking on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. as part of their Cultural, Performing Arts, and Lecture Series.

Do, a Seattle native, vowed to ensure that one day he would be able to take care of his parents. His hard work took him to Mailbu where he attended Pepperdine University.

Overcoming adversities in life have allowed Do to travel the world, sharing messages of hope and inspiration. He has partnered with organizations, colleges, and schools to bring his practical strategies to help impact both professionals and students.

This program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement. Masks are required for all indoor activities. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, student engagement coordinator, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.