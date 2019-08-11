American Legion Post 245 Celebrates 100th Year Anniversary

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Food, music, and games.

American Legion Post 245 in State College brought out the community to ring in their big milestone.

“This is all on the post today, this is our day to celebrate 100 years, along with the National American Legion Headquarters, and this is our give back to the community.” Larry Hess, Post Adjutant, American Legion Post 245

Post 245 was initially established in August of 1918 in State College but wasn’t nationally recognized by the government until September 1919.

The Post puts an emphasis on supporting veterans, the community, and children, and typically donates $50-60,000 per year to local organizations.

“Toys for tots, the Food Bank, the Veteran’s Administration up in Bellefonte, the one over in Centre Hall, help veterans in the area here, all kinds of stuff going on here, if anybody needs help, a veteran needs assistance, like oil, heat or anything, we’ll give it to the Veterans Administration, and they can pass it on to those families,” Larry added.

And Post 245 is thankful for the community’s support over the many years of their existence.

“Gives me goosebumps, in fact, I just got a rash of them, because we didn’t know what to expect today, and we’ve been working on this since a year, almost a year and a half ago, we really jumped in January, and to see this thing culminates today, is just like ‘wow’.”