American Legion Cambria County Fair promoting agriculture in youth

EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Legion County Fair kicked off Sunday, September 5th with lots of rides, food, and family fun!

A big part of the fair promotes agriculture through their Youth Livestock Show. Barn Superintendent Mike Niebauer said along with livestock exhibitors learning responsibility by taking care of their animals, it also teaches the community about the industry.

The fair will be showing beef cows, dairy cows, equine, sheep, goats, lambs, poultry, rabbits, and swine.

Throughout the week the fair will also have truck pulls, demo derby, and a monster truck show, wrapping up Saturday, September 11th.

The American Legion County Fair is located at 883 North Julian Street, Ebensburg. To learn more you can contact them at 814-472-7491 or visit their website.