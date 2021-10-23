American Heart Association reaches 84k goal in Central Pa. Heart Walk

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the first time ever, the Central Pa. Heart Walk came to Cambria County after taking place in Centre County last week.

This week the walk took place at Roxbury Park in Johnstown after raising over 80k in a walk taking place in State College.

The walk supports the American Heart Association which raises money and awareness to heart conditions and stroke.

“It’s very special to us especially since we can bring our son out and meet the group that is sponsoring him and everything else,” walker Shelly Lonas said.

Lonas is walking for her son Bryce and her friend helped her to put a team together to partake in the walk.

Both walks helped The American Heart Association to reach its goal of raising 84k.

Donations are still being accepted, if interested in donating visit their website.