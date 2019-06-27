American Esports opens new gaming center in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — American Esports just launched its first gaming center in Cambria County.

The new center is located in the Galleria Mall in Johnstown and has 32 different gaming consoles for gamers to play at, including a virtual reality station.

For players like Pedro Mejia, the number one Apex Legends players on Xbox in the world and a Johnstown resident, it can create a way in to the gaming industry.

“It also creates a platform in that if you want to get big into the gaming industry, you’re name’s out there.”

Gaming Center Director for the Johnstown Esports location, Seth Mason, says their opening day was a huge success.

“It’s amazing support that people took the time out of their day to come in here to game and hangout and get to meet everybody.”

Contrary to popular belief, Mason says Esports and gaming is helping to bridge a gap for kids.

“Esports and video games in general are really bridging that gap between some kids that maybe have some trouble making friends. This is a great place to get them out of their shell, hangout and do something they love to do.”

Communities like this not only allow gamers to hangout with each other, but they also allow players who are interested in taking their skills to the next level an avenue.

“It’s gives any gamer that has aspirations to taking the gaming to esports, getting jobs or becoming a streamer and a professional gamer,” says Mejia.

This Esports location was open from noon to midnight and allowed gamers to play for free. After opening day, gamers will typically pay by the hour.