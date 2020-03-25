(WTAJ) — An amendment to Senate Bill 751 was approved today by Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

The amendment, proposed by 78th District Representative Jesse Topper, is to ensure that students are able to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would eliminate the 180-day instruction requirement on all public and non-public schools. The Secretary of Education would be able to increase the number of flexible instruction days and waive the timeline for them.

The bill would also ensure no loss of school subsidies, meaning no staff member of any public school will see any less or more compensation that would have been received otherwise.

It also would seek to address school bus services once the crisis is over.

“We have long heard it said more flexibility is wanted and needed in our education system. This is the time to bring those ideas to fruition,” said Topper.

The bill will now go to the Senate for approval.