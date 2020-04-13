AMED working with shortage of personal protective equipment

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some EMS workers in Blair County are experiencing a shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment.

AMED EMTs are required to wear masks, gloves and goggles when responding to a call.

Executive Director Gary Watters said they have enough N95 masks and gloves, but are quickly running out of gowns and protective eye wear, equipment they’ve rarely needed to use up until this point.

Despite these challenges, none of his employees have called off work.

“They’ve all been coming to work. They’ve all stepped up. They’re all been cleaning . You don’t have to ask they to do stuff. They’re all stepping up because they know the gravity of the situation, and they’re doing a great job,” Watters said.

Watters said they try to reduce the risk of transmission by putting a mask on the patient as soon as possible.

AMED board said he can spend up to $30,000 for more supplies.