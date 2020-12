BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — AMED can use your help Saturday to provide toys for kids this Christmas.

They will be holding their annual Stuff the Ambulance Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate a toy can drop them off at the gift-wrapped ambulance outside of Boscov’s in Logan Towne Centre.

All toys will benefit Toys for Tots.

