AMED holds annual “Stuff the Amulance” event, collects Toys for Tots

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ambulance outside an area shopping center wasn’t there today to pick up someone who was sick, it was there to help provide joy to local children.

AMED held its annual ‘Stuff the Ambulance” event from 10 am – 3 pm at the Boscov’s in Altoona.

The ambulance company collected toys for “Toys for Tots,” which has received fewer donations this year.

AMED director Gary Watters says folks were generous yesterday.

“The Christmas spirit is still winning through and I think its even stronger this year because people are just to the point where that’s something to believe in and the Christmas spirit is prevailing,” said Gary Watters, the AMED Director.

If you missed the toy drive and still want to make a donation, you can call AMED and they will come pick up your Toys for Tots.