AMED helps local kids get ready for the school year

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — AMED is hosting their annual Christmas in July back to school supply drive.

Folks can bring anything from pencils to backpacks to Logan Valley Mall next Friday, July 26.

They’ll be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting supplies and doing activities with the kids, like face painting and cookie decorating.

The Deputy Chief of AMED, Dino Conigy, said it’s great for them to see how the community comes together to help our local students.

“Contributing to education is very important, so this is a way that all of the children in our community can have the opportunity to have a good start to the school year. This is a good cause and we’re happy to be a part of that,” he said.

Folks can bring their donations to the United Way of Blair County if they can’t make the drive. Donations will be collected until the beginning of August.