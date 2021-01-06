AMC Theatres reopen in Pa. including Altoona locations

(WTAJ) — As streaming movies and tv becomes more and more popular and groundbreaking, there’s just something about seeing a big-screen blockbuster on the BIG screen, which has been tough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC Theatres announced that in addition to 7 Pennsylvania locations opening back up on Jan. 4, 18 more will reopen on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Two of those locations are their two theaters in Altoona.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can see exciting leading titles like WONDER WOMAN 1984, MONSTER HUNTER, NEWS OF THE WORLD, FATALE, and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, with more new releases coming soon, including THE MARKSMAN starring Liam Neeson on January 15. In addition to these films, guests can also enjoy the AMC Fan Faves selection.

You can also rent a screen for a personal movie screening for up to 20 total guests with either a new release or pick an AMC Fan Fave film. You can click here to get more information from AMC.

As the theaters reopen across the state, they will still be adhearing to capacity limits of 10%

THE LATEST: