AMC Theatres permanently closes Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — AMC theatres have permanently closed an Altoona movie theater after the industry faced struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater chain announced on their website that AMC CLASSIC 8 has closed its doors for good at the Logan Valley Mall. The location operated as a “discount” theater after AMC 12 opened in Duncansville across from the Blair County Convention Center.
Their website shows that AMC 12 is operating with a normal release schedule and showtimes.
The company is currently still offering theater rentals for parties of up to 20 people. You can choose from a new movie, or classics such as Back to the Future, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Jurrasic Park among others.
