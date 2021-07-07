AMC Theatres permanently closes Altoona location

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — AMC theatres have permanently closed an Altoona movie theater after the industry faced struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater chain announced on their website that AMC CLASSIC 8 has closed its doors for good at the Logan Valley Mall. The location operated as a “discount” theater after AMC 12 opened in Duncansville across from the Blair County Convention Center.

Their website shows that AMC 12 is operating with a normal release schedule and showtimes.

The company is currently still offering theater rentals for parties of up to 20 people. You can choose from a new movie, or classics such as Back to the Future, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Jurrasic Park among others.