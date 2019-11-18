Ambulance lawsuit filed against Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County ambulance service has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Township.

In June 2019, Allegheny Township appointed Amed as their primary ambulance provider. Because of this new contract, the first ambulance service that would be dispatch out to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home would be AMED, even though Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Association has a contract with the home until 2021.

Hollidaysburg Ambulance has asked the township twice, since the beginning of September, to make an adjustment to their contract with AMED, so they could continue to serve the veterans home.

After being denied twice, the ambulance service filed a lawsuit against the township.

Hollidaysburg Ambulance said they have an ambulance that is only 0.4 miles away from the home.

“It’s the townships ability that they have to choose ambulance care, which we don’t deny that. They may choose whoever they want to for fill their end of their responsibility,” Executive Director of Hollidaysburg Ambulance, said. “At this point in time, we still have to fulfill our contractual agreement with the veterans home and we would like to be able to do that.”

AMED Executive Director Gary Watters said he doesn’t know the terms and conditions of the contract between the Veterans Home and Hollidaysburg Ambulance. He added if the home wants to continue using them, to call them directly and not go through 911.

“AMED and Duncansville both covered portions of Allegheny township on our own. Collectively now we are covering all of Allegheny township,” he said. “Duncansville actually has an ambulance in the Hollidaysburg Plaza at the Meadows intersection and it’s actually the closest ambulance to the veterans home.”

We reached out to the Hollidaysburg veterans home and did not receive a call back.

When asked about the situation, Allegheny Township supervisor David Burchfield, Jr said “Allegheny Township supervisors designated AMED as the primary 911 ambulance provider since Duncansville ambulance was being managed by AMED. AMED currently serves about 85 % of the township.”