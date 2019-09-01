Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Abducted In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (WTAJ/KDKA) — The State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Penn Hills Police Department.

They are looking for Malani Johnson, a 2-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drive in Penn Hills. Johnson was wearing a black shirt and skirt with a floral design and black sandals.

According to the state police, Johnson is believed to have been abducted by Sharena Nancy, a 25-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a black 2017 Toyota Prius with Pennsylvania license plates, KLW-3926.

A picture has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information or that has seen Johnson is asked to call the Penn Hills Police Department at 412-473-3705 or 911 immediately.