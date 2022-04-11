CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In partnership with One Tree Planted, Amazon announced a reforestation project for approximately 34 acres of surface-mined land in Centre County.

The area where the restoration is planned is no longer able to naturally regenerate on its own. This is one of four planned projects by One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world, this year. The announcement comes in celebration of Earth Month.

Amazon is supporting the project in Centre County and others by donating $1 million dollars and enabling customers with an Alexa device to say “Alexa, grow a tree” which will allow them to donate $1 to plant a tree.

In addition to the Centre County project, the following reforestation projects are planned:

Forest fire restoration in California : The Forest Health Project is a restoration program implemented on privately owned lands with the Mendocino National Forest impacted by the 2018 forest fires in Northern California’s Colusa County. With these funds, hard-working foresters will dedicate time to promote improved vegetation planning and resource management, helping to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and floods in the region.

: The Forest Health Project is a restoration program implemented on privately owned lands with the Mendocino National Forest impacted by the 2018 forest fires in Northern California’s Colusa County. With these funds, hard-working foresters will dedicate time to promote improved vegetation planning and resource management, helping to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and floods in the region. Fruit trees to fight hunger in India : This project will plant and nurture fruit trees with smallholder farmers in marginalized communities across the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal in India. These fruit trees will help participating farmers create sustainable livelihoods and provide nutritious food to their families and communities.

: This project will plant and nurture fruit trees with smallholder farmers in marginalized communities across the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal in India. These fruit trees will help participating farmers create sustainable livelihoods and provide nutritious food to their families and communities. Orca whale protection in the Pacific Northwest: The endangered Southern Resident Orcas have lived for millennia in a stretch of Pacific Ocean from Northern California to British Columbia. Planting trees along rivers and streams of the Pacific Northwest restores critical habitat for salmon, the primary food source of the endangered whales.

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has planted over 40 million trees, including 23.5 million last year alone. The charity’s vision is to make planting trees available to everyone collectively to restore forests, foster biodiversity and make a positive social impact around the world.

By December 2022, One Tree Planted’s goal is to plant 1 million trees. For additional information visit Amazon’s website. To learn more about the projects visit One Tree Planted’s website.