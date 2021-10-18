Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in Altoona

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at a PET brain scan at the Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix. Two experimental drugs failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer’s disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws. The results announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, are another disappointment for the approach that scientists have focused on for many years — trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with the disease. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona residents are encouraged to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s at the 2021 walk this Saturday at the Altoona Curve Stadium in Altoona.

The Alzheimer’s Association will host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 23 with registration at 9 a.m. and the ceremony at 10 a.m. The route length is approximately two miles.

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, which is a “mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the organization said in a press release. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

“Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in-person this year,” Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Fran Gibbons said. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care & support and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”

It’s reported that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

There are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers in Pennsylvania alone, the release said.

Safety protocols will be implemented at the Altoona walk, including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more, they said.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

For those in other areas of Central Pa., interested participants can use their online locator to find a Walk nearest you.