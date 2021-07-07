Alum Bank Fire Co. hosts antique & classic weekend

Tractors on display at the ABC Classic Weekend in Bedford County.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company in Bedford County is hosting its Antique and Classic Weekend event from July 8 to 11.

There will be a wide variety of amusement park rides, food, games and live entertainment all weekend at the intersection of Route 56 and Route 96. This will happen rain or shine and proceeds benefit the Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company. Due to the large number of people that are expected, pets are not allowed at the event.

SCHEDULED EVENTS

THURSDAY

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday’s entertainment will feature “White Shadow” at 7 p.m.

Modified Garden Tractor Pulls: 6 p.m.

Firemen’s Parade: 7 p.m.

Children’s Pedal Tractor Pulls: 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday’s entertainment will feature “Fabulous Flashback” at 7:30 p.m.

Opens at 5 p.m.

Cruise-In: 6 to 9 p.m.

Pickup Truck Pulls (Weight in at 6 p.m., pulls TBA)

Burn Out Pad: 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Antique and Classic Car Show: Registration runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and judging starts at 10 a.m.

Tractor Cruise: 10 a.m.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.

Parade of Equipment: 1:30 p.m.

Tractor Pulls: Weigh-in is at 1 p.m. and pulls begin at 2 p.m.

Performance by Chris Woodward & Shindiggin: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Community Worship Service: 10 a.m.

Pig Roast: 11 a.m. This will go until the supply is sold out.

Parade of Equipment: 12:30 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull: 1 p.m.