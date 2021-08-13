Altoona’s VA Medical Center receives ‘Best in Patient Experience’ award

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center was awarded the Department of Veterans Affairs 2021 Best in Patient Experience Award.

The award recognized the facility’s dedication to exceptional Veteran experience.

The facility scored the highest in the nation for patient experience, trust, the best place to work, with a top overall combined experience score.

“We’re proud to receive this award,” said Sigrid Andrew, VA Medical Center Director. “It’s just a testament that our team knows how to take care of Veterans, and has done an exemplary job of doing that.”

All 152 VA Medical Centers are ranked by complexity levels, with one facility from each of the three complexity levels being selected.

Ms. Andrew attributed this award to providing strong support to employees, focusing on Veterans needs rather than metrics, and growing resources where Veterans requested.

The VA Medical Center, along with its five community-based outpatient clinics serve 14 counties and more than 26,000 Veterans. During the last three years, the facility has grown more than 50 services, added 300 personnel and expanded its infrastructure foot print by adding 60,000 sq foot of additional clinical and administrative space.