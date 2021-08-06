Altoona’s upcoming mac ‘n’ cheese, cheesecake bar to offer sample dish

Upcoming restaurant 33 on MAC is giving away free samples of one of their menu items Aug. 10 (courtesy: 33 on MAC’s Facebook)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mac ‘n’ Cheese lovers, get ready to sample one of Altoona’s 33 on MAC‘s menu items in conjunction with Green Bean Coffee House’s 4th anniversary.

33 on MAC is a new restaurant coming to 6th Avenue in Altoona with comfort food for cheese lovers, sharing a space with Green Bean Coffee House, according to their Facebook.

Mac ‘n’ cheese with over 33 different toppings to choose from isn’t the only thing this restaurant will feature. They will also be equipped with a cheesecake bar.

Can’t wait until their opening in late December/early January? On Tuesday, Aug. 10, from noon until supplies last, they’re going to be giving away teaser bowls of their “Biggie Mac Mac ‘n’ Cheese” with any Green Bean purchase to celebrate the coffee house’s anniversary.

Additionally, Green Bean will have specials going on all day. Green Bean Mocha’s will be $2 and apple danishes will be $1.

“Our Biggie Mac Mac ‘n’ Cheese is made with pasta that can hold the absolute most of our creamy signature cheese sauce, topped with fresh hamburger, chopped onions, dill relish, cheese and the special sauce,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. If you like Big Mac’s, they said you’ll like this dish.

Other anticipated menu items they’ve mentioned you can expect to see when the restaurant opens includes:

Hot 2 Trot Mac Bowl topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Hot Fudge Cheesecake Sundae

Mint Chocolate Oreo Explosion Cheesecake

To stay up-to-date on all things cheesy, head to 33 on MAC’s Facebook. You can also head to Green Bean’s Facebook to check out the coffee and lounge.