ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – A portion of Ruskin Drive will be closed for a few days next week as scheduled repairs take place.

Between Elm Spring Drive and 57th Street, a portion of Ruskin Drive will closed on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. The construction is to replace a collapsed storm sewer pipe.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes during this time. The project is being completed by the City of Altoona Public Works Department.