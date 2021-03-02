Altoona’s annual spring yard waste collection to begin this month

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona will begin the curbside collections of various yard wastes toward the end of March.

The curbside collection will be at 7 a.m. on the following days for specific areas:

MONDAY, MARCH 29 AND APRIL 5

Juniata and Center City from north 20th street (Juniata) to 29th street from Norfolk Southern Mainline, Margaret avenue, Union avenue and Beale avenue west to the city line

TUESDAY, MARCH 30 AND APRIL 6

Eldorado from 29th street to 59th street, and east to Union avenue and Frankstown road

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 AND APRIL 7

Pleasant Valley and East End from Norfolk Southern Mainline, including East End and Pleasant Valley

All items are required to be bagged in brown compost bags. Loose items will not be collected. Items to be collected include trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches and leaves.

For questions, contact the City Highway Yard at 949-2212 Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.