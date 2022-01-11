Altoona woman to see jail time after 5-year-old died in 2020 crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the death of her 5-year-old who was killed in a crash in August 2020.

According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, 32-year-old Jayde R. Huber, of Altoona, was sentenced to 3 – 6 months in county jail plus 4 years probation. Huber had crashed her Ford Escape on Rolling Stone Road on Aug. 18, 2020. The child was in a booster seat behind the driver’s seat and was flown from the scene for his injuries.

The 5-year-old ended up dying in flight on the way to the hospital. Police say that Huber was speeding upwards of 80 miles per hour she hit a pole. The posted limit was 55 miles per hour with a 35mph caution prior to the curve she crashed at.