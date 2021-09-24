Police: Altoona woman steals two Redd’s Wicked, drinks them at Sheetz

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she walked into the Chesnut Avenue Sheetz, stole a 24 oz. Redd’s Wicked Apple Ale, came back, and stole another one.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon, according to Altoona police. Employees told police 38-year-old Amanda Toohey stole a can of the alcoholic beverage from Sheetz and started drinking it outside the store.

When an employee walked outside and took the drink away from Toohey, she walked back inside, took a second can, and drank it in the store, according to the charges. Security then called police.

Coincidentally, when this was happening, which was at just before 5 p.m., Altoona police officers were on the 700 block of Second Avenue where a resident there was turning over to them a found purse.

The purse belonged to Toohey, and it was those officers who then responded to the Sheetz.

Inside the purse, police allegedly found a broken glass pipe and a small bag of suspected methamphetamine. Police said Toohey told the officers it was hers before they questioned her about it.

Toohey is snow charged with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft along with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for public drunkenness.

Bail was set at $500 cash, and Toohey was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing slated for Oct. 6 at Central Count in Altoona.