Altoona woman stalked victim for five and a half hours, faces charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is facing stalking charges after she followed a former significant other around Blair County for five and half hours, police say.

On Sept. 13, from the time of 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 36-year-old Dianna Ulrich followed a former significant other’s vehicle around most of Blair County. Ulrich kept sending the victim text messages to pull over, officials say.

Ulrich followed the victim all the way to the Blair County Courthouse, where the victim tried to obtain a protection from abuse (PFA) order. Ulrich waited outside the courthouse and had an unknown woman approach the victim, saying that the PFA was denied. It was found that this unknown woman is not a courthouse employee.

Ulrich currently faces charges of stalking as well as harassment and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.