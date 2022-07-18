ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report.

Juliet Hampton (Blair County Prison)

Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17. UPMC Police noted he had a bite mark on his forearm and scratches on his neck and he told police he and Hampton had been arguing all morning. As the man left, Hampton went into the emergency department, subjecting her bag to a search per protocol.

Police report that Hampton had drug paraphernalia in her bag, including six white pills believed to be hydrocodone pills.

Hampton was discharged and taken into custody just before 10 a.m. While in the UPMC police holding cell, officers noted they heard sounds coming from the cell. They looked in and said it was the sound of Hampton getting free from her belt and trying to get the cuffs off from around her wrists.

Two officers went in to detain her and she began to resist. In addition to trying to bite an officer, she drew blood using her fingernails to scratch one officer before she began kicking a second officer.

They were able to detain her and she’s now facing two felony counts of aggravated assault as well as simple assault and drug possession charges.

She was placed in Blair County Prison on 10% of $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.