BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids.

Mugshot of 42-year-old Colleen Quigley. (via Blair County Prison)

Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on why she was screaming, according to charges filed. The victim told Altoona police that he grabbed the 2-year-old, and Quigley became physically aggressive.

Quigley then allegedly scratched and attacked the victim.

The victim told police he attempted to leave with the kids, but Quigley chased them down and continued screaming. As a result, the victim took the kids to a bedroom and placed a dresser in front of the door, barricading themselves inside.

While the group was barricaded in the room, it’s reported Quigley was throwing items around the house, breaking doors off their hinges, and attempting to break into the bedroom. As a result of the noise, neighbors called 911.

Police noted the home was in “complete disarray” when they arrived. They also noted a strong order of alcohol was coming from Quigley and the victim. They both told police they had been drinking.

Quigley was arraigned on endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment charges. She’s currently behind bars at Blair County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $5,000.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.