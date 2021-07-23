Altoona woman is the most hospitable Airbnb host in the entire state of Pennsylvania

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Airbnb has ranked an Altoona woman as the most hospitable host in Pennsylvania with her listing, “Private, clean and cozy.” This comes from a wider report highlighting the most hospitable host in each of the 50 U.S. states. The criteria was to achieve a 100 percent rate of five-star reviews in the categories Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.

The property owner has also made a list for top, ranked hosts in all 50 U.S. states.

Sheri Caw has over 260 reviews at her guesthouse, without ever once getting less than a 5 star review in those three categories. There were seven Hosts in Pennsylvania who achieved this standard, but Caw had the most number of reviews, which is how she achieved the number one designation.

She and her husband decided to become Airbnb hosts when the couple had a detached garage and were considering what to do with the space. After attending a wedding and staying in an Airbnb in 2017, they decided to convert the garage into a home-share. Sheri attributes their high star-rating to their attention to detail and previous travel experience.

“When you walk in here it feels cozy. You walk in sit down and feel like you’re at home. I wanted a place that people can come and just relax.” Sheri Caw

Caw provides her guests with robes, toiletries, and local farm eggs, and much more other touches. She’s had guests from all over the state, nation and country stay in her rental property.

Representatives with Airbnb say receiving this kind of designation is extremely rare.

“We have 5.6 million listings throughout the world, so this is really finite. The best of the best of the best.” Ben Breit, Public Affairs, Airbnb