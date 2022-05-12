ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman before she chased him off with a knife, according to police.

On May 12, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on the 3000 block of 5th Avenue. Upon arriving, police said they saw blood and two flat-screen TVs on the floor.

The woman at the home told police she was woken by Taivon Mitchell, 24, who was screaming in her face. The woman tried to push Mitchell back and defend herself by striking him in the face, according to police.

Mitchell then grabbed the woman by the neck and started strangling her on a bed, according to the charges filed. He allegedly told her “I’m going to kill you.” The woman told police she was able to push Mitchell away and grab a knife.

The woman told Mitchell to leave and on his way out he punched both TVs in the bedroom, causing him to cut his hand.

Mitchell has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and property damage. He had his preliminary arraignment on May 12 and has his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 25.