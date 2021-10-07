Altoona woman facing more charges after 746 bags of heroin found in hotel room

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, who was charged with drug trafficking in March, is facing drug charges, again, after police say they found more than 700 bags of heroin in her hotel room.

Valene Reed, 40, is facing a fresh set of drug charges after a search warrant reportedly uncovered a large number of drugs from her room at the Days Inn and Suites in Antis Township. Authorities executed the search warrant on Sept. 17 when they found 746 bags of heroin, 193 empty bags of heroin, four bags of meth totaling about 60 grams, roughly three grams of marijuana, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, empty baggies with residue, bags of rubber bands and Reed’s I.D. as well as books indicating who owed what.

Reed, who was also charged after allegedly showing up to probation with 30 bags of heroin in her purse, reportedly admitted to police at the Altoona Police Department that the drugs were ‘mostly’ hers. She told police that she got money from some others to help buy all of the drugs, according to the complaint.

Valene Reed, 40

Reed is currently facing new felony and misdemeanor drug charges and was placed on Blair County Jail, unable to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.