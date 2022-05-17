ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged with retail theft after police say she stole meat and other items from a Martin’s grocery store.

Charlene Worthington, 50, was seen at the East Chestnut Avenue store taking filet mignons, hamburger meat and lunch meat and placing them into her purse, according to the Altoona Police Department. An employee at the store allegedly told a Loss Prevention Officer of Worthington and claimed she was a known thief.

Security camera video also reportedly showed that Worthington did not pay for the meat that she took on both May 8 and May 9. In total, the stolen items were worth $66.46.

Worthington faces felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property due to having 4 prior retail thefts on her record. She was arraigned on Monday, May 16 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8.