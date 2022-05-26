ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing several charges after police say she fired a handgun at a truck she and two other were chasing throughout the city.

Adriel Harris, 29, is accused of firing her .22 handgun out the window of a Land Rover SUV at a man driving a Dodge truck during the early morning chase. The incident stemmed from a fight that occurred between the owner of the truck and a woman at the Palace Strip Club along Union Avenue on March 20, 2021.

The altercation then spilled out onto the roadways as the woman along with Harris started chasing the man in the SUV, according to police. The high speed chase began on 5th Avenue and 2nd Street and continued to Washington Avenue.

During the chase, Harris, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV, allegedly shot at the man’s truck around 3 times. Stray bullets reportedly broke out the rear window of a parked car on 2nd Street and hit the side and window of a duplex on the corner of 2nd Street and 5th Avenue.

The man later called 911 to report he was shot at and said he was following the SUV. Police then found the woman and the SUV at 21 Street and Washington Avenue. The woman told police she dropped Harris off at her home along Washington Avenue.

Soon after, police soke to Harris and questioned her on the incident. Harris said the man and woman had a physical argument at the Palace and waited for him to leave. She claimed the man followed them in his truck and tired to run them off the road. Harris then said she was afraid and shot her gun at the truck in self-defense.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Harris is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

She was arraigned Thursday, May 26 and placed on $100,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.