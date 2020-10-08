Altoona woman charged with child endangerment after anonymous call to police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police were called to an Altoona apartment by an anonymous caller over what was described as a smell similar to a dead carcass.

Police say they arrived at the apartment on Fairway Drive and made contact with the tenant, 27-year-old Jessica Cruz on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2020. Cruz allowed police into the apartment where they found a man sleeping in one of the bedrooms who was identified by Cruz as her ex.

Police observed a cut on his hand and blood on the bedroom floor and hallway walls and were told he had a couple of drinks that morning and decided to stab the wall with his pocket knife and ended up cutting himself. According to the complaint, police also saw a dresser in his room with a white powdery substance on top of it with a Sheetz card. He reportedly told police that he thought it was heroin after finding the substance in a first aid kit at YTI, but thought it was something else after trying it. Police say they gathered the substance to send it for tests.

Police also observed debris, trash, clothes, and dirty dishes through the apartment, including in the two bedrooms of Cruz’s four kids, two boys and two girls, aged 11, 10, 9, and 8. According to the complaint, the foul odor was coming from the kitchen where there was general filth on the floors and countertops. Dishes were piled in the sink with flies hovering around.

Police then called CYF who arrived at the apartment and determined it was unfit for the children and they cannot live in the current conditions. The children were removed and a 60-day safety plan was implemented.