Altoona woman charged with attempted homicide after early morning stabbing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after police say she confessed to stabbing a person during an argument early Sunday morning.

Shannon Erb, Photo: Altoona Police on Facebook

Altoona police responded to Ida Towers on 12th Street after a call about a stabbing at around 4:50 a.m. Once there they found the victim, a woman in her 70s, on a balcony with her hand on her neck, covered in blood and yelling that “she’s in the living room.” Police then shattered the glass door to get into the building and raced to the 2nd floor. There they found the door to the apartment wide open and Shannon Erb in the living room.

Erb was detained by police and reportedly told officers that she stabbed the victim after an argument about how loud she was being. The victim was still on the balcony, severely bleeding from a cut to the neck and a stab wound to the upper chest.

Officers performed emergency medical aid until AMED arrived to take them to UPMC Altoona. The victim reportedly had to be rushed into the operating room after arriving at UPMC Altoona due to her injuries.

Erb reportedly told police that the incident happened after she was on the balcony, yelling at someone who wasn’t there. The victim then told Erb to be quiet before the argument ensued. Erb then picked up the knife and began to swing it at her.

Erb was charged with one count of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of recklessly endangering another person. She was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.